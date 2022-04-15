Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) Is Worth Considering At $19.88

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.88, to imply a decrease of -0.45% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The CEF share’s 52-week high remains $20.44, putting it -2.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.75. The company has a valuation of $4.38B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 769.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) estimates and forecasts

CEF Dividends

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF)’s Major holders

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.96% of the shares at 27.96% float percentage. In total, 27.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Private Advisor Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.37 million shares (or 4.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $177.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jupiter Asset Management Limited with 4.08 million shares, or about 1.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $69.82 million.

We also have RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Price (T.Rowe) International Disciplined Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd holds roughly 0.47 million shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.43 million, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 7.82 million.