Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC): Is This The Time To Buy?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.01, to imply an increase of 0.26% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The SRC share’s 52-week high remains $52.29, putting it -13.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.53. The company has a valuation of $5.86B, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 905.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SRC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) trade information

After registering a 0.26% upside in the last session, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.51 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.57%, and 0.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.52%. Short interest in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) saw shorts transact 3.82 million shares and set a 4.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.72, implying an increase of 12.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $49.00 and $59.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRC has been trading -28.23% off suggested target high and -6.5% from its likely low.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spirit Realty Capital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) shares are -4.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.25% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.70% this quarter before jumping 925.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $153.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $156.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $128.63 million and $135.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.70% before jumping 16.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 805.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.47% annually.

SRC Dividends

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.55, with the share yield ticking at 5.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)’s Major holders

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. insiders hold 0.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.84% of the shares at 96.36% float percentage. In total, 95.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.28 million shares (or 14.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $795.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.61 million shares, or about 12.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $718.49 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5.41 million shares. This is just over 4.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $264.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.34 million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about 153.61 million.