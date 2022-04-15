Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH): Can A Stock Be -12.34% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.35, to imply an increase of 0.72% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The SAH share’s 52-week high remains $58.00, putting it -33.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.64. The company has a valuation of $1.70B, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 377.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) trade information

After registering a 0.72% upside in the last session, Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.53 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.47%, and -7.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.34%. Short interest in Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) saw shorts transact 3.9 million shares and set a 10.59 days time to cover.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.71, implying an increase of 35.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $85.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAH has been trading -96.08% off suggested target high and 0.81% from its likely low.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonic Automotive Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) shares are -17.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.28% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.70% this quarter before jumping 67.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.62 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.8 billion and $2.53 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.20% before jumping 42.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 776.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.55% annually.

SAH Dividends

Sonic Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonic Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.16%.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s Major holders

Sonic Automotive Inc. insiders hold 26.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.62% of the shares at 113.24% float percentage. In total, 83.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.05 million shares (or 13.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $212.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.31 million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $121.22 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.42 million shares. This is just over 4.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.6 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 29.59 million.