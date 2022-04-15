Should You Expect NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) To Recover From Its 10.33% Gain From Highs?

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.84, to imply an increase of 0.59% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The NWE share’s 52-week high remains $70.80, putting it -18.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.66. The company has a valuation of $3.23B, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 430.72K shares over the past 3 months.

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) trade information

After registering a 0.59% upside in the last session, NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.74 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.42%, and 1.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.69%. Short interest in NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) saw shorts transact 1.03 million shares and set a 2.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.25, implying an increase of 3.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $57.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NWE has been trading -13.64% off suggested target high and 4.75% from its likely low.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NorthWestern Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) shares are 3.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.13% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.90% this quarter before jumping 0.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $317.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $403 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $313.44 million and $374.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.30% before jumping 7.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 17.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.50% annually.

NWE Dividends

NorthWestern Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NorthWestern Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.52, with the share yield ticking at 4.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.73%.

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE)’s Major holders

NorthWestern Corporation insiders hold 1.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.39% of the shares at 108.89% float percentage. In total, 107.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.78 million shares (or 17.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $501.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.53 million shares, or about 10.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $315.83 million.

We also have American Century Mid Cap Value Fund and Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, American Century Mid Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2.1 million shares. This is just over 4.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.65 million, or 3.26% of the shares, all valued at about 94.35 million.