Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) After -31.1% Decline From High?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.91, to imply a decrease of -0.66% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The EDR share’s 52-week high remains $35.28, putting it -31.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.02. The company has a valuation of $12.43B, with an average of 0.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 948.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EDR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

After registering a -0.66% downside in the last session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.97 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.11%, and -3.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.87%. Short interest in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw shorts transact 5.95 million shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.25, implying an increase of 27.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDR has been trading -67.22% off suggested target high and -11.48% from its likely low.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) shares are 7.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.15% against -3.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.32 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.37 billion.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.91% of the shares at 88.57% float percentage. In total, 87.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 91.98 million shares (or 35.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.64 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 21.04 million shares, or about 8.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $603.18 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and New Economy Fund (The) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 6.13 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.62 million, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 74.99 million.