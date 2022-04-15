Should Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO) Rally After -3.98% Drop From High?

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.96, to imply an increase of 0.92% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The PECO share’s 52-week high remains $36.35, putting it -3.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.51. The company has a valuation of $3.97B, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PECO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) trade information

After registering a 0.92% upside in the last session, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.24 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.36%, and 2.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.81%. Short interest in Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) saw shorts transact 0.89 million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.88, implying an increase of 7.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $46.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PECO has been trading -31.58% off suggested target high and -0.11% from its likely low.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phillips Edison & Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) shares are 10.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.28% against 4.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $119.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $119.66 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 244.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.90% annually.

PECO Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.04, with the share yield ticking at 2.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)’s Major holders

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.00% of the shares at 22.09% float percentage. In total, 22.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.58 million shares (or 3.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $118.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 2.78 million shares, or about 2.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $91.74 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.5 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 million, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about 34.57 million.