Should Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX: PTN) Rally After -118.18% Drop From High?

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply a decrease of -5.60% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PTN share’s 52-week high remains $0.96, putting it -118.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $98.08M, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PTN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) trade information

After registering a -5.60% downside in the last session, Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4814 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -5.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.13%, and 14.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.97%. Short interest in Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) saw shorts transact 6.38 million shares and set a 4.73 days time to cover.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palatin Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) shares are 1.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.00% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $240k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $280k.

PTN Dividends

Palatin Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palatin Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)’s Major holders

Palatin Technologies Inc. insiders hold 4.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.91% of the shares at 8.27% float percentage. In total, 7.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.51 million shares (or 4.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.1 million shares, or about 1.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.09 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.9 million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 1.48 million.