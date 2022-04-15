Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Thursday’s Performance: Up 1.92% From The Lows, Now What?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply a decrease of -1.88% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The SMFR share’s 52-week high remains $15.21, putting it -482.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.56. The company has a valuation of $641.09M, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) trade information

After registering a -1.88% downside in the last session, Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.76 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.97%, and -6.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.48%. Short interest in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) saw shorts transact 5.39 million shares and set a 2.28 days time to cover.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sema4 Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) shares are -68.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.93% against 3.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $47.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.2 million.

SMFR Dividends

Sema4 Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s Major holders

Sema4 Holdings Corp. insiders hold 46.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.47% of the shares at 84.25% float percentage. In total, 45.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.16 million shares (or 10.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 13.97 million shares, or about 5.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $62.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.63 million shares. This is just over 0.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 10.78 million.