Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) Stock Has Gained 7.40% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $144.93, to imply an increase of 0.21% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The RGLD share’s 52-week high remains $147.70, putting it -1.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $92.01. The company has a valuation of $9.46B, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 614.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) trade information

After registering a 0.21% upside in the last session, Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 147.70 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.49%, and 7.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.75%. Short interest in Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) saw shorts transact 1.95 million shares and set a 4.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $147.00, implying an increase of 1.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $122.00 and $175.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RGLD has been trading -20.75% off suggested target high and 15.82% from its likely low.

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royal Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) shares are 45.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.53% against 9.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $116.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2017, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $112.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $98.12 million and $93.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.60% before jumping 20.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 138.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

RGLD Dividends

Royal Gold Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Royal Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.40, with the share yield ticking at 0.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.09%.

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s Major holders

Royal Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.22% of the shares at 82.44% float percentage. In total, 82.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.83 million shares (or 11.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $748.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.62 million shares, or about 10.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $632.3 million.

We also have American Balanced Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 4.13 million shares. This is just over 6.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $394.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.33 million, or 5.08% of the shares, all valued at about 329.9 million.