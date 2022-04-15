Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Stock Falling -2.54% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $261.66, to imply a decrease of -2.01% or -$5.38 in intraday trading. The ROK share’s 52-week high remains $354.99, putting it -35.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $250.65. The company has a valuation of $30.59B, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 725.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give ROK a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.95.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) trade information

After registering a -2.01% downside in the last session, Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 275.01 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.46%, and -2.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.99%. Short interest in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) saw shorts transact 2.89 million shares and set a 3.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $318.39, implying an increase of 17.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $220.00 and $390.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROK has been trading -49.05% off suggested target high and 15.92% from its likely low.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rockwell Automation Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) shares are -15.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.62% against 37.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.10% this quarter before jumping 14.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $1.83 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.03 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 32.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.21% annually.

ROK Dividends

Rockwell Automation Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rockwell Automation Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.86%.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s Major holders

Rockwell Automation Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.47% of the shares at 81.59% float percentage. In total, 81.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.37 million shares (or 9.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.97 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.97 million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.13 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.3 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.15 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.46 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 856.83 million.