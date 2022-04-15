Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) On Thursday – Up 34.8% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $733.02, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $1.13 in intraday trading. The REGN share’s 52-week high remains $747.42, putting it -1.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $477.92. The company has a valuation of $77.73B, with average of 745.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REGN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $18.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside in the last session, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 747.42 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.55%, and 8.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.07%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $696.30, implying a decrease of -5.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $565.00 and $843.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REGN has been trading -15.0% off suggested target high and 22.92% from its likely low.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) shares are 31.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -39.50% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 93.80% this quarter before jumping 20.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 81.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $4.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.25 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.42 billion and $2.55 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 79.00% before jumping 27.60% in the following quarter.

REGN Dividends

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 03 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s Major holders

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 2.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.87% of the shares at 89.52% float percentage. In total, 86.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.06 million shares (or 9.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.35 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.61 million shares, or about 9.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.07 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.85 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.8 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.24 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 1.41 billion.