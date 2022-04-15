Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW): Can A Stock Be Down -17.64% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.52, to imply a decrease of -0.95% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The PRMW share’s 52-week high remains $20.12, putting it -38.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.34. The company has a valuation of $2.37B, with average of 884.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRMW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) trade information

After registering a -0.95% downside in the last session, Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.76 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.83%, and 2.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.05, implying an increase of 27.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRMW has been trading -51.52% off suggested target high and -23.97% from its likely low.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Primo Water Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) shares are -9.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.71% against 15.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $539.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $504.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $505 million and $476.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.90% before jumping 5.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.05% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 16.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.78% annually.

PRMW Dividends

Primo Water Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Primo Water Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 1.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW)’s Major holders

Primo Water Corporation insiders hold 3.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.95% of the shares at 96.10% float percentage. In total, 92.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.08 million shares (or 6.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $158.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 9.82 million shares, or about 6.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $154.39 million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 5.4 million shares. This is just over 3.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.38 million, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about 68.93 million.