Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.72, to imply a decrease of -0.69% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The PLYM share’s 52-week high remains $32.37, putting it -25.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.36. The company has a valuation of $950.35M, with average of 350.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLYM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.29 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.72%, and -4.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.75, implying an increase of 16.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLYM has been trading -28.3% off suggested target high and -8.86% from its likely low.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) shares are 5.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.02% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.50% this quarter before jumping 37.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $38.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.97 million and $30.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.60% before jumping 28.70% in the following quarter.

PLYM Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.84, with the share yield ticking at 3.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)’s Major holders

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. insiders hold 5.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.35% of the shares at 95.69% float percentage. In total, 90.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.56 million shares (or 10.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.65 million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $60.38 million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Westwood Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds roughly 1.38 million shares. This is just over 3.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.92 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 23.42 million.