Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund At $13.56: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.56, to imply a decrease of -0.95% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The NVG share’s 52-week high remains $18.24, putting it -34.51% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.58. The company has a valuation of $2.89B, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 546.66K shares over the past 3 months.

NVG Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has its next earnings report out between January 07 and January 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a forward dividend ratio of 0.81, with the share yield ticking at 5.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.17%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s Major holders

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.82% of the shares at 10.82% float percentage. In total, 10.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Guggenheim Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.58 million shares (or 1.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 1.36 million shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $23.31 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-CEF Municipal Income ETF and Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-CEF Municipal Income ETF holds roughly 0.92 million shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 5.67 million.