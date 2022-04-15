Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.47, to imply a decrease of -6.26% or -$1.1 in intraday trading. The ICPT share’s 52-week high remains $22.36, putting it -35.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.60. The company has a valuation of $488.50M, with average of 819.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

After registering a -6.26% downside in the last session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.89 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -6.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.37%, and 8.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.10%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares are -7.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.12% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.00% this quarter before jumping 15.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $92.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $89.49 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 65.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.89% annually.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 17.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.65% of the shares at 95.34% float percentage. In total, 78.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.15 million shares (or 10.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.83 million shares, or about 9.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $42.03 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.6 million shares. This is just over 8.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 3.32% of the shares, all valued at about 16.52 million.