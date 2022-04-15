Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.75, to imply a decrease of -0.85% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The HMC share’s 52-week high remains $33.42, putting it -29.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.65. The company has a valuation of $46.47B, with average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) trade information

After registering a -0.85% downside in the last session, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.27 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.92%, and -8.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.49%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Honda Motor Co. Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) shares are -14.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.79% against -0.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 46.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.20% annually.

HMC Dividends

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.40, with the share yield ticking at 5.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)’s Major holders

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.20% of the shares at 5.20% float percentage. In total, 5.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 44.08 million shares (or 2.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.35 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 7.92 million shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $242.76 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 29.52 million shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $905.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.37 million, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 164.82 million.