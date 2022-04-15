Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.70, to imply a decrease of -1.84% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The CWK share’s 52-week high remains $23.54, putting it -25.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.97. The company has a valuation of $4.21B, with an average of 0.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CWK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.62.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information

After registering a -1.84% downside in the last session, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.47 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.53%, and -9.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.92%. Short interest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) saw shorts transact 5.92 million shares and set a 4.24 days time to cover.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cushman & Wakefield plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) shares are 0.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.71% against -9.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.20% this quarter before jumping 63.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.88 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.46 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.65 billion and $1.54 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.30% before dropping -5.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 210.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CWK Dividends

Cushman & Wakefield plc has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s Major holders

Cushman & Wakefield plc insiders hold 19.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.99% of the shares at 99.61% float percentage. In total, 79.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 37.75 million shares (or 16.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $702.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 33.49 million shares, or about 14.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $623.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 6.3 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.58 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 84.21 million.