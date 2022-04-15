Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) Thursday â€“ Up 2.7% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.37, to imply an increase of 0.27% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The NBRV shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $2.32, putting it -527.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $22.39M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 404.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NBRV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

After registering a 0.27% upside in the last session, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4100 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.25%, and -12.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.22%. Short interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw shorts transact 1.11 million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 81.5% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBRV has been trading -440.54% off suggested target high and -440.54% from its likely low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nabriva Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares are -68.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.23% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.10% this quarter before jumping 62.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 486.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.46 million and $2.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 300.40% before jumping 358.70% in the following quarter.

NBRV Dividends

Nabriva Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)â€™s Major holders

Nabriva Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.70% of the shares at 14.77% float percentage. In total, 14.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.34 million shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Management LLC with 0.43 million shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.51 million.

We also have Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 85936.0, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.