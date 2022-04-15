MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -9.36% Loss

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $114.52, to imply a decrease of -3.23% or -$3.82 in intraday trading. The MKSI share’s 52-week high remains $195.34, putting it -70.57% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $116.31. The company has a valuation of $6.57B, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 620.51K shares over the past 3 months.

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) trade information

After registering a -3.23% downside in the last session, MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 126.25 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.36%, and -24.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.25%. Short interest in MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw shorts transact 1.58 million shares and set a 3.7 days time to cover.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MKS Instruments Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) shares are -21.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.32% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 13.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $762.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $773.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $660.2 million and $693.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.50% before jumping 11.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 56.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.01% annually.

MKSI Dividends

MKS Instruments Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MKS Instruments Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 0.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.76%.

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s Major holders

MKS Instruments Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.81% of the shares at 98.24% float percentage. In total, 97.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.81 million shares (or 10.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $877.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.2 million shares, or about 9.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $784.07 million.

We also have American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund holds roughly 1.7 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $256.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.57 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 237.42 million.