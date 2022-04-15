McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Surged -29.17% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply an increase of 0.59% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The MUX share’s 52-week high remains $1.71, putting it -101.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $396.67M, with average of 2.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

After registering a 0.59% upside in the last session, McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8663 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.73%, and 4.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.12%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.61, implying an increase of 47.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MUX has been trading -105.88% off suggested target high and -76.47% from its likely low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing McEwen Mining Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares are -29.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against 16.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $55.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $67.72 million and $67.72 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.20% before dropping -18.20% in the following quarter.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. McEwen Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

McEwen Mining Inc. insiders hold 18.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.97% of the shares at 32.98% float percentage. In total, 26.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.76 million shares (or 4.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 14.13 million shares, or about 3.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.69 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 20.6 million shares. This is just over 4.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.74 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 13.25 million.