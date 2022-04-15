Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.51, to imply an increase of 20.35% or $1.27 in intraday trading. The LYRA share’s 52-week high remains $11.90, putting it -58.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.30. The company has a valuation of $79.91M, with an average of 0.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 190.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LYRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.79.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

After registering a 20.35% upside in the last session, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.00 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 20.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 73.84%, and 94.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.25%. Short interest in Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) saw shorts transact 86200.0 shares and set a 2.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.67, implying an increase of 65.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYRA has been trading -272.84% off suggested target high and -73.1% from its likely low.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lyra Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) shares are -4.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.39% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -71.70% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3 million.

LYRA Dividends

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s Major holders

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.93% of the shares at 68.90% float percentage. In total, 67.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 24.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polaris Venture Management Co. V, L.L.C. with 1.1 million shares, or about 8.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $10.04 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lyra Therapeutics Inc. (LYRA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 1.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 65000.0, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 0.28 million.