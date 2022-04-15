KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KINZ) Fell 0.0% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.07, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The KINZ share’s 52-week high remains $10.07, putting it 0.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.78. The company has a valuation of $347.31M, with average of 48.21K shares over the past 3 months.

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, KINS Technology Group Inc. (KINZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.07 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 0.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.80%.

KINS Technology Group Inc. (KINZ) estimates and forecasts

KINZ Dividends

KINS Technology Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)’s Major holders

KINS Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.31% of the shares at 82.31% float percentage. In total, 82.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Saba Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.08 million shares (or 7.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aristeia Capital, LLC with 1.9 million shares, or about 6.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $18.89 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KINS Technology Group Inc. (KINZ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 1.27 million.