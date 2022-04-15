It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) At $16.98.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.98, to imply an increase of 4.30% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The GPRK share’s 52-week high remains $17.58, putting it -3.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.50. The company has a valuation of $1.02B, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 341.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GeoPark Limited (GPRK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GPRK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) trade information

After registering a 4.30% upside in the last session, GeoPark Limited (GPRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.18 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 4.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.12%, and 25.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.30%. Short interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 0.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.57, implying an increase of 36.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPRK has been trading -123.79% off suggested target high and -17.79% from its likely low.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GeoPark Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GeoPark Limited (GPRK) shares are 11.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 408.08% against 38.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $184.5 million.

GPRK Dividends

GeoPark Limited has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GeoPark Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 0.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s Major holders

GeoPark Limited insiders hold 30.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.16% of the shares at 62.19% float percentage. In total, 43.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Compass Group LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.1 million shares (or 10.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.86 million shares, or about 6.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $49.27 million.

We also have Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd and Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GeoPark Limited (GPRK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd holds roughly 0.49 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.38 million, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 6.21 million.