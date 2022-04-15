Is Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Poised For Further Gains At A 22.64% Distance From The Low?

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.72, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The RFP share’s 52-week high remains $16.61, putting it -30.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.84. The company has a valuation of $964.81M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 731.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the last session, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.96 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.98%, and -7.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.70%. Short interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) saw shorts transact 1.91 million shares and set a 3.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.13, implying an increase of 25.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $18.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RFP has been trading -45.44% off suggested target high and -25.79% from its likely low.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.09 billion.

RFP Dividends

Resolute Forest Products Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

Resolute Forest Products Inc. insiders hold 1.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.96% of the shares at 91.29% float percentage. In total, 89.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 30.55 million shares (or 39.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $363.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.51 million shares, or about 5.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $53.61 million.

We also have Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.37 million shares. This is just over 1.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 16.06 million.