Is Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Expensive At $35.16? Check These Facts.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.16, to imply a decrease of -0.06% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ALSN share’s 52-week high remains $46.40, putting it -31.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.55. The company has a valuation of $3.50B, with average of 867.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ALSN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.9.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) trade information

After registering a -0.06% downside in the last session, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.43 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.14%, and -10.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.11, implying an increase of 22.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALSN has been trading -127.53% off suggested target high and 8.99% from its likely low.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) shares are 0.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.52% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.30% this quarter before jumping 6.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $594.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $625.62 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $535 million and $581.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.10% before jumping 7.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 57.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.95% annually.

ALSN Dividends

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 2.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s Major holders

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.79% of the shares at 104.69% float percentage. In total, 103.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.86 million shares (or 15.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $560.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.63 million shares, or about 12.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $446.02 million.

We also have Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Balanced Fund holds roughly 3.6 million shares. This is just over 3.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $124.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.99 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 105.75 million.