Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Up 10.32% Year-To-Date

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.03, to imply a decrease of -1.40% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The INVA share’s 52-week high remains $20.71, putting it -8.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.15. The company has a valuation of $1.31B, with an average of 1.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) trade information

After registering a -1.40% downside in the last session, Innoviva Inc. (INVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.13 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.06%, and 2.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.32%. Short interest in Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) saw shorts transact 8.88 million shares and set a 15.88 days time to cover.

Innoviva Inc. (INVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Innoviva Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Innoviva Inc. (INVA) shares are 14.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -42.68% against 5.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 42.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.34% annually.

INVA Dividends

Innoviva Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Innoviva Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s Major holders

Innoviva Inc. insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.57% of the shares at 105.40% float percentage. In total, 104.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 29.5 million shares (or 42.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $492.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.84 million shares, or about 12.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $147.8 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Putnam Global Health Care Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Innoviva Inc. (INVA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.22 million shares. This is just over 6.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.1 million, or 4.46% of the shares, all valued at about 47.26 million.