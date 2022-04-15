Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) Is Currently -14.31 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.28, to imply an increase of 0.28% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The HGV share’s 52-week high remains $56.33, putting it -14.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.95. The company has a valuation of $5.98B, with average of 592.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) trade information

After registering a 0.28% upside in the last session, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.15 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.03%, and -6.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.43%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.50, implying an increase of 30.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $83.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HGV has been trading -68.43% off suggested target high and -27.84% from its likely low.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) shares are 1.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.83% against 28.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.40% this quarter before jumping 1,200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 170.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $944.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $757.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $212 million and $216.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 345.50% before jumping 248.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 173.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.54% annually.

HGV Dividends

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s Major holders

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.21% of the shares at 100.84% float percentage. In total, 100.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 30.3 million shares (or 25.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.44 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.23 million shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $391.39 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 5.44 million shares. This is just over 4.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $258.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.51 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 119.61 million.