Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) Slid -1.61% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.29, to imply an increase of 3.37% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The GRPH share’s 52-week high remains $34.00, putting it -692.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.83. The company has a valuation of $262.08M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 317.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) trade information

After registering a 3.37% upside in the last session, Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.62 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.61%, and -47.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.49%. Short interest in Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) saw shorts transact 3.15 million shares and set a 13.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.80, implying an increase of 72.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRPH has been trading -459.44% off suggested target high and -86.48% from its likely low.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Graphite Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) shares are -66.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.24% against -0.20%.

GRPH Dividends

Graphite Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Graphite Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s Major holders

Graphite Bio Inc. insiders hold 9.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.88% of the shares at 96.01% float percentage. In total, 86.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Samsara BioCapital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.43 million shares (or 12.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $121.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.25 million shares, or about 10.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $102.43 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care holds roughly 0.8 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 8.82 million.