Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) Shares Fall :-16.72% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $167.06, to imply an increase of 0.19% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The FNV share’s 52-week high remains $169.32, putting it -1.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $124.95. The company has a valuation of $39.89B, with average of 733.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FNV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.87.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) trade information

After registering a 0.19% upside in the last session, Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 169.32 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.66%, and 8.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.80%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $155.75, implying a decrease of -7.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $113.00 and $195.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FNV has been trading -16.72% off suggested target high and 32.36% from its likely low.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Franco-Nevada Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) shares are 20.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.99% against 9.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $327.26 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 124.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.85% annually.

FNV Dividends

Franco-Nevada Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)’s Major holders

Franco-Nevada Corporation insiders hold 0.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.15% of the shares at 79.71% float percentage. In total, 79.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.41 million shares (or 7.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 9.31 million shares, or about 4.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.29 billion.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 8.14 million shares. This is just over 4.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.12 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.46 million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about 613.77 million.