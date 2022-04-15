For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) Is Worth A Shot

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.26, to imply an increase of 0.33% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The BSM share’s 52-week high remains $15.34, putting it -0.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.18. The company has a valuation of $3.07B, with average of 643.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BSM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) trade information

After registering a 0.33% upside in the last session, Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.36 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.19%, and 32.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.73%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.00, implying an increase of 4.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSM has been trading -11.4% off suggested target high and 1.7% from its likely low.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Black Stone Minerals L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) shares are 22.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.76% against 43.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.70% this quarter before jumping 420.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $101.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $81.07 million and $61.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.30% before jumping 79.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 58.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.60% annually.

BSM Dividends

Black Stone Minerals L.P. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.90, with the share yield ticking at 5.90% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s Major holders

Black Stone Minerals L.P. insiders hold 24.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.62% of the shares at 22.01% float percentage. In total, 16.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by William Marsh Rice University. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.27 million shares (or 3.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with 3.62 million shares, or about 1.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $37.38 million.

We also have Spirit of America Energy Fund and First Trust Multi Asset Diversified Income Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Spirit of America Energy Fund holds roughly 0.42 million shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 3.21 million.