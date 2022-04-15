Following A -2.43% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ)?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $178.55, to imply a decrease of -1.57% or -$2.84 in intraday trading. The NDAQ share’s 52-week high remains $214.96, putting it -20.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $156.72. The company has a valuation of $29.29B, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 907.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NDAQ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.74.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) trade information

After registering a -1.57% downside in the last session, Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 184.47 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.43%, and 3.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.98%. Short interest in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw shorts transact 2.34 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $211.93, implying an increase of 15.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $168.00 and $283.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NDAQ has been trading -58.5% off suggested target high and 5.91% from its likely low.

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nasdaq Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) shares are -11.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.76% against -4.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.70% this quarter before falling -4.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $859.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $875.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $788 million and $851 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.10% before jumping 2.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 61.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 26.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.99% annually.

NDAQ Dividends

Nasdaq Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nasdaq Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.16, with the share yield ticking at 1.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.65%.

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s Major holders

Nasdaq Inc. insiders hold 18.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.43% of the shares at 92.28% float percentage. In total, 75.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Investor AB. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.39 million shares (or 11.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.74 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.59 million shares, or about 7.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.43 billion.

We also have MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund holds roughly 5.85 million shares. This is just over 3.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.05 million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about 849.73 million.