Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) Stock Gained 11.15% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.45, to imply an increase of 2.56% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The FPI share’s 52-week high remains $15.06, putting it -4.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.62. The company has a valuation of $634.93M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 523.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FPI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) trade information

After registering a 2.56% upside in the last session, Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.06 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 2.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.34%, and 11.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.92%. Short interest in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) saw shorts transact 0.6 million shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying a decrease of -3.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FPI has been trading -10.73% off suggested target high and 16.96% from its likely low.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Farmland Partners Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) shares are 22.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2,500.00% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 116.70% this quarter before jumping 150.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $19.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.92 million and $11.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.20% before jumping 14.90% in the following quarter.

FPI Dividends

Farmland Partners Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Farmland Partners Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.03%.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s Major holders

Farmland Partners Inc. insiders hold 13.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.81% of the shares at 55.18% float percentage. In total, 47.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.76 million shares (or 6.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.04 million shares, or about 4.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $24.33 million.

We also have Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds roughly 1.29 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about 8.54 million.