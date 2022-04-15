Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) -12.79% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.78, to imply a decrease of -1.73% or -$0.77 in intraday trading. The AQUA share’s 52-week high remains $49.38, putting it -12.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.05. The company has a valuation of $5.17B, with average of 941.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) trade information

After registering a -1.73% downside in the last session, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.03 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.43%, and -2.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.35%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) shares are 11.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.09% against 19.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 41.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $349.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $377.75 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -56.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.99% annually.

AQUA Dividends

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s Major holders

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.89% of the shares at 104.00% float percentage. In total, 102.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.89 million shares (or 11.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $649.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.07 million shares, or about 9.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $517.5 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.43 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $160.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 141.97 million.