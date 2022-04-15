Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) Have Dipped -35.27% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply a decrease of -18.08% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The EVOL share’s 52-week high remains $3.16, putting it -117.93% down since that peak but still an impressive -15.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $18.24M, with average of 93.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) trade information

After registering a -18.08% downside in the last session, Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9900 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -18.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.64%, and -19.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 79.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVOL has been trading -382.76% off suggested target high and -382.76% from its likely low.

Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $30.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.32 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 106.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

EVOL Dividends

Evolving Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evolving Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evolving Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s Major holders

Evolving Systems Inc. insiders hold 26.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.03% of the shares at 30.00% float percentage. In total, 22.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 6.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.28 million shares, or about 2.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.61 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 93207.0, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.