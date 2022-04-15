Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -8.43% Year-To-Date

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.69, to imply an increase of 1.61% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The ESNT share’s 52-week high remains $54.22, putting it -30.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.26. The company has a valuation of $4.53B, with average of 725.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) trade information

After registering a 1.61% upside in the last session, Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.74 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.86%, and -1.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.43%.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Essent Group Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) shares are -14.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.04% against -1.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.40% this quarter before jumping 20.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $240.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $243.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $247.2 million and $244.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.50% before dropping -0.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 57.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.55% annually.

ESNT Dividends

Essent Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Essent Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 1.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)’s Major holders

Essent Group Ltd. insiders hold 2.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.10% of the shares at 99.66% float percentage. In total, 97.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.65 million shares (or 14.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $688.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.08 million shares, or about 9.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $443.69 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4.95 million shares. This is just over 4.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $218.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.48 million, or 4.06% of the shares, all valued at about 197.2 million.