Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Drops -47.3% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.90, to imply a decrease of -1.33% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The ESRT share’s 52-week high remains $13.11, putting it -47.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.36. The company has a valuation of $1.52B, with an average of 1.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ESRT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) trade information

After registering a -1.33% downside in the last session, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.18 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.45%, and -8.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.00%. Short interest in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) saw shorts transact 9.82 million shares and set a 4.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.21, implying an increase of 12.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESRT has been trading -79.78% off suggested target high and 10.11% from its likely low.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Empire State Realty Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) shares are -17.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.00% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -60.00% this quarter before falling -600.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $148.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $151.59 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $137.05 million and $140.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.60% before jumping 8.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 35.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.80% annually.

ESRT Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.14, with the share yield ticking at 1.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.75%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s Major holders

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.81% of the shares at 102.24% float percentage. In total, 101.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.76 million shares (or 13.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $228.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with 16.05 million shares, or about 9.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $161.02 million.

We also have Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds roughly 10.27 million shares. This is just over 5.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $103.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.88 million, or 3.99% of the shares, all valued at about 66.61 million.