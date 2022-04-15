Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) Is Currently -32.95 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.35, to imply a decrease of -0.96% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The DESP share’s 52-week high remains $15.09, putting it -32.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.97. The company has a valuation of $831.50M, with average of 357.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) trade information

After registering a -0.96% downside in the last session, Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.27 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.57%, and -6.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.93%.

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Despegar.com Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) shares are -13.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.23% against 17.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 73.20% this quarter before jumping 87.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 121.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $111.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $117.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $53.25 million and $54.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 109.20% before jumping 115.20% in the following quarter.

DESP Dividends

Despegar.com Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Despegar.com Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s Major holders

Despegar.com Corp. insiders hold 14.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.00% of the shares at 64.49% float percentage. In total, 55.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ancient Art, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.1 million shares (or 5.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 3.0 million shares, or about 4.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $36.08 million.

We also have BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd and Bernstein (Sanford C.) Emerging Markets Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 1.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 10.23 million.