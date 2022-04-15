Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR)’s 2.11-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.30, to imply a decrease of -2.71% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The COUR share’s 52-week high remains $53.28, putting it -138.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.32. The company has a valuation of $3.30B, with average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Coursera Inc. (COUR), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COUR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

After registering a -2.71% downside in the last session, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.17 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.11%, and 18.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.76%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.93, implying an increase of 39.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COUR has been trading -124.22% off suggested target high and -16.59% from its likely low.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coursera Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares are -31.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.17% against 19.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $111.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $115.11 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $83.26 million and $88.36 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.00% before jumping 30.30% in the following quarter.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coursera Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Coursera Inc. insiders hold 8.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.92% of the shares at 86.04% float percentage. In total, 78.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.82 million shares (or 11.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $532.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 15.87 million shares, or about 11.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $502.21 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5.57 million shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $176.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.84 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 109.34 million.