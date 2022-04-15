Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.97, to imply a decrease of -0.45% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The BNL share’s 52-week high remains $28.00, putting it -27.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.61. The company has a valuation of $3.61B, with average of 633.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BNL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) trade information

After registering a -0.45% downside in the last session, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.35 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.83%, and 3.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.25, implying an increase of 12.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNL has been trading -22.89% off suggested target high and -13.79% from its likely low.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Broadstone Net Lease Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) shares are -15.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.16% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.20% this quarter before falling -6.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $91.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.01 million.

BNL Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Broadstone Net Lease Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.06, with the share yield ticking at 4.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s Major holders

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. insiders hold 2.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.36% of the shares at 76.00% float percentage. In total, 74.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.65 million shares (or 13.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $537.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC with 15.47 million shares, or about 9.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $383.89 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 6.86 million shares. This is just over 4.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $182.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.29 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 106.49 million.