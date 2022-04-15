Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR (NYSE: LND)’s -7.13-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR (NYSE:LND)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.90, to imply a decrease of -13.64% or -$1.09 in intraday trading. The LND share’s 52-week high remains $9.82, putting it -42.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.26. The company has a valuation of $684.42M, with average of 77.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR (NYSE:LND) trade information

After registering a -13.64% downside in the last session, Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR (LND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.82 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -13.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.13%, and 9.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.78%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.93, implying an increase of 83.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.80 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LND has been trading -624.64% off suggested target high and -375.36% from its likely low.

Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR (LND) estimates and forecasts

LND Dividends

Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 6.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR (NYSE:LND)’s Major holders

Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR insiders hold 1.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.53% of the shares at 0.53% float percentage. In total, 0.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Grace & White Inc /ny. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spire Wealth Management with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.55 million.

Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Commonwealth International Ser-Real Estate Securities Fund holds roughly 17432.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94132.0