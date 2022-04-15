Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Stock?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $597.87, to imply a decrease of -2.43% or -$14.89 in intraday trading. The ASML share’s 52-week high remains $895.93, putting it -49.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $558.77. The company has a valuation of $245.52B, with average of 1.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ASML a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.35.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) trade information

After registering a -2.43% downside in the last session, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 622.50 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.39%, and -8.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.90%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $786.60, implying an increase of 23.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $600.00 and $975.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASML has been trading -63.08% off suggested target high and -0.36% from its likely low.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ASML Holding N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) shares are -23.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.20% against 14.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.00% this quarter before jumping 18.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.94 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.78 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.07 billion and $5.26 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.10% before jumping 29.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 69.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.80% annually.

ASML Dividends

ASML Holding N.V. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ASML Holding N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.96, with the share yield ticking at 0.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)’s Major holders

ASML Holding N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.66% of the shares at 18.66% float percentage. In total, 18.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.24 million shares (or 2.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.37 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 7.14 million shares, or about 1.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.32 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 2.75 million shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.05 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.62 million, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about 1.95 billion.