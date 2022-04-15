Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Stock?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.92, to imply a decrease of -1.60% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MREO share’s 52-week high remains $3.75, putting it -307.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $99.66M, with average of 508.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MREO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

After registering a -1.60% downside in the last session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0198 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.28%, and -30.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.81%.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mereo BioPharma Group plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares are -59.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -73.53% against -0.20%.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Mereo BioPharma Group plc insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.71% of the shares at 82.92% float percentage. In total, 82.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.26 million shares (or 15.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rubric Capital Management LP with 11.3 million shares, or about 10.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $27.35 million.

We also have Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Tekla Healthcare Investors holds roughly 1.06 million shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 1.18 million.