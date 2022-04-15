Boom Or Bust: What Are Avery Dennison Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AVY) Future Prospects?

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $166.49, to imply a decrease of -3.49% or -$6.02 in intraday trading. The AVY shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $229.24, putting it -37.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $156.51. The company has a valuation of $13.55B, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 677.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVY a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.13.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) trade information

After registering a -3.49% downside in the last session, Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 178.36 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.17%, and -2.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.12%. Short interest in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) saw shorts transact 0.65 million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $223.91, implying an increase of 25.64% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $193.00 and $255.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVY has been trading -53.16% off suggested target high and -15.92% from its likely low.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avery Dennison Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) shares are -19.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.74% against 12.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.20% this quarter before jumping 0.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 19.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.27 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.99 billion and $2.05 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.30% before jumping 10.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 33.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.77% annually.

AVY Dividends

Avery Dennison Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avery Dennison Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.72, with the share yield ticking at 1.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.71%.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)â€™s Major holders

Avery Dennison Corporation insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.83% of the shares at 91.41% float percentage. In total, 90.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.83 million shares (or 11.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.01 million shares, or about 8.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.45 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.34 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $485.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 387.61 million.