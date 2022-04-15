Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) Recovered 21.7% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -36.50% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.02, to imply a decrease of -3.04% or -$2.13 in intraday trading. The BPMC share’s 52-week high remains $117.86, putting it -73.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.26. The company has a valuation of $3.96B, with average of 689.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) trade information

After registering a -3.04% downside in the last session, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 71.58 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -3.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.50%, and 12.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.50%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $107.53, implying an increase of 36.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68.00 and $152.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPMC has been trading -123.46% off suggested target high and 0.03% from its likely low.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blueprint Medicines Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) shares are -32.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.42% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.70% this quarter before falling -0.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -78.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $99.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.11 million and $21.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 191.40% before jumping 107.00% in the following quarter.

BPMC Dividends

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s Major holders

Blueprint Medicines Corporation insiders hold 0.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.05% of the shares at 105.93% float percentage. In total, 105.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.58 million shares (or 9.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $574.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.2 million shares, or about 8.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $534.41 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.66 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $170.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.46 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 150.2 million.