Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) Up 6.46% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s traded shares stood at 0.95 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.40, to imply an increase of 5.15% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The BLDE share’s 52-week high remains $11.99, putting it -27.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.34. The company has a valuation of $666.84M, with average of 702.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLDE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

After registering a 5.15% upside in the last session, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.42 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 5.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.06%, and 34.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.46%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.80, implying an increase of 31.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLDE has been trading -70.21% off suggested target high and -17.02% from its likely low.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blade Air Mobility Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) shares are -7.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.64% against 19.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 112.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $25.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31 million.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 16 and May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blade Air Mobility Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

Blade Air Mobility Inc. insiders hold 14.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.88% of the shares at 75.13% float percentage. In total, 63.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.94 million shares (or 11.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with 7.88 million shares, or about 11.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $69.55 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Transportation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 6.39 million shares. This is just over 9.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about 10.94 million.