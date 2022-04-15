At $144.66 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) Is Worth A Gamble

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $144.66, to imply an increase of 0.85% or $1.22 in intraday trading. The J share’s 52-week high remains $149.55, putting it -3.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $114.11. The company has a valuation of $18.70B, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 779.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give J a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) trade information

After registering a 0.85% upside in the last session, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 145.78 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.72%, and 6.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.90%. Short interest in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) saw shorts transact 1.35 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $159.00, implying an increase of 9.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $141.00 and $175.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, J has been trading -20.97% off suggested target high and 2.53% from its likely low.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) shares are 7.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.56% against 22.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.80% this quarter before jumping 7.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $3.51 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.73 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 17.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.33% annually.

J Dividends

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.92, with the share yield ticking at 0.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.76%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)’s Major holders

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. insiders hold 0.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.48% of the shares at 87.22% float percentage. In total, 86.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.75 million shares (or 10.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.91 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 8.48 million shares, or about 6.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.18 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3.85 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $548.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.7 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 515.15 million.