AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) Drops -1.02% YTD: What’s Next?

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.75, to imply a decrease of -0.10% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ALCC share’s 52-week high remains $10.16, putting it -4.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.50. The company has a valuation of $624.78M, with an average of 16430.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 117.53K shares over the past 3 months.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) trade information

After registering a -0.10% downside in the last session, AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.80 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.20%, and 0.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.02%. Short interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw shorts transact 545.0 shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) estimates and forecasts

ALCC Dividends

AltC Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)’s Major holders

AltC Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 2.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.02% of the shares at 94.69% float percentage. In total, 92.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 7.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with 3.75 million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $36.94 million.

We also have Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 1.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.79 million, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about 8.05 million.