Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Fell -57.89% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The AAU share’s 52-week high remains $0.60, putting it -57.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $49.89M, with average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside in the last session, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3825 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.90%, and 16.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.68%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 62.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAU has been trading -163.16% off suggested target high and -163.16% from its likely low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

AAU Dividends

Almaden Minerals Ltd. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:AAU)’s Major holders

Almaden Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 4.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.32% of the shares at 5.54% float percentage. In total, 5.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.49 million shares (or 1.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 0.7 million shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Va International Small as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF holds roughly 2.57 million shares. This is just over 1.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14000.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 5166.0.