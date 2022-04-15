Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Loss Of -3.16% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -41.70% – What Should You Do Now?

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.33, to imply a decrease of -11.42% or -$1.59 in intraday trading. The AKRO share’s 52-week high remains $32.49, putting it -163.5% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.72. The company has a valuation of $449.06M, with average of 219.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

After registering a -11.42% downside in the last session, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.53 this Thursday, 04/14/22, dropping -11.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.55%, and -11.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.70%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akero Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) shares are -44.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.84% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.30% this quarter before falling -83.70% for the next one.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Akero Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 22.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.13% of the shares at 115.12% float percentage. In total, 89.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Janus Henderson Group PLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.23 million shares (or 9.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.69 million shares, or about 7.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $60.06 million.

We also have ACAP Strategic Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ACAP Strategic Fund holds roughly 1.09 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 22.5 million.