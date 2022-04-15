A Look At Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.34, to imply an increase of 2.68% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The LTH share’s 52-week high remains $23.37, putting it -52.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.53. The company has a valuation of $2.98B, with average of 530.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) trade information

After registering a 2.68% upside in the last session, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.35 this Thursday, 04/14/22, jumping 2.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.18%, and 18.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.87%.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Life Time Group Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) shares are -10.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 79.74% against 7.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $356.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $407.32 million.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.24% of the shares at 91.45% float percentage. In total, 78.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 1.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Summit Fund, Inc. with 1.17 million shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.37 million.